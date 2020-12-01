Issue 39 of the Berkeley Science Review is out now!

The Fall 2020 issue of the Berkeley Science Review is available now! Our dedicated team of authors, editors and designers have put together a wonderful issue, including feature articles on new technologies to improve surgery, gene therapy advancements, and Berkeley’s energy emissions. But there’s so much more that reflect our new reality at the BSR and the world, including profiles on new assistant professors and various perspectives on COVID-19. You can check out our Issue 39 Flipbook, where you can flip through the pages of the magazine and enjoy the gorgeous layout.

We are doing our best to continue our distribution of the magazine as much as we can on campus, but it is still limited due to the pandemic. We would be forever grateful and appreciative if you consider signing up for a subscription to receive a physical copy of the Issue 39 magazine at home.