Berkeley Science Review Issue 38 is Out Now!

The Spring 2020 Berkeley Science Review is available now! Our dedicated team of authors, editors and designers have put together a wonderful issue, including articles on carbon flow, artificial intelligence, Egyptian coffins, toxic animals, and more! You can also check out the new Flipbook feature, where you can flip through the pages of the magazine and enjoy the layout. While we can’t currently distribute the magazine on campus, please consider signing up for a subscription to receive a physical copy of the magazine at home.