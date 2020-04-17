The Berkeley Science Review at Cal Week

As many campus activities moved online after the Bay Area’s shelter-at-home order, UC Berkeley’s Cal Day has done the same. Newly-admitted undergraduate students and their families can explore the university through Cal Week, a virtual open house from April 18–24 that will showcase what the Berkeley campus has to offer. Join the Berkeley Science Review and Science at Cal in our activities, explore previous magazine issues and blog articles, and download our coloring pages!





Featured image by Michael Pihulic.