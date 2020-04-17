The Berkeley Science Review at Cal Week

Emilia Zin

As many campus activities moved online after the Bay Area’s shelter-at-home order, UC Berkeley’s Cal Day has done the same. Newly-admitted undergraduate students and their families can explore the university through Cal Week, a virtual open house from April 18–24 that will showcase what the Berkeley campus has to offer. Join the Berkeley Science Review and Science at Cal in our activities, explore previous magazine issues and blog articles, and download our coloring pages!


Featured image by Michael Pihulic.

Emilia Zin

Emilia is a PhD student in the Vision Science program and the editor in chief of the Berkeley Science Review blog. Her research is on gene therapy for inherited blinding diseases.

LOAD MORE

Leave a Reply